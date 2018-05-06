State police investigating deadly ATV crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Union.

According to Police, LIFE STAR was called to Howard and Mashapaug Road on Sunday around 8 a.m. after an ATV driver crashed into a log, and came to rest against a set of trees.

Police said Bailey Gabriel Rogers, 19, was pronounced dead on scene.

LIFE STAR dispatch said the helicopter response was canceled.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper First Class Zella at 860-896-3200.

