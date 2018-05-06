Police investigating after woman found in water in Burlington

Police are asking for members of the public to come forward with information on the identity of a woman who was found dead in a Burlington pond on Sunday.

State Police Detectives from the Western District Major Crimes were called to Upson Rd. just after 11 a.m. for reports that a body was found.

Police said the woman found has a tattoo on her left upper arm that reads "Danny" in black ink.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem autopsy to assist in identification, and determine cause and manner of death.

Police are encouraging those with information to contact Detectives at Troop L at 860-626-7900, or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

