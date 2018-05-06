PD: Shooting on Interstate 95NB prompted closures, delays

Connecticut State Police said a shooting on the highway prompted a closure of an area of Interstate 95 Northbound in East Lyme on Sunday.
Police said a person was shot during an incident while traveling on the highway just before 5:30 p.m. by Exit 76. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police said the highway was just down near the Interstate 395 split to allow for an ambulance.
Similarly, Troop G officers are investigating an incident in which a gun may have been fired from a car in the area of Exit 30 on Interstate 95 Northbound in Stratford on Sunday afternoon.
Police said no injuries were reported.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.