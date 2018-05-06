PD: Shooting on Interstate 95NB prompted closures, delays - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Shooting on Interstate 95NB prompted closures, delays

PD: Interstate split in East Lyme closed for police activity (CT DOT Traffic)
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police said a shooting on the highway prompted a closure of an area of Interstate 95 Northbound in East Lyme on Sunday. 

Police said a person was shot during an incident while traveling on the highway just before 5:30 p.m. by Exit 76. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the highway was just down near the Interstate 395 split to allow for an ambulance. 

Similarly, Troop G officers are investigating an incident in which a gun may have been fired from a car in the area of Exit 30 on Interstate 95 Northbound in Stratford on Sunday afternoon. 

Police said no injuries were reported. 

