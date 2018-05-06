PD: Shooting on Interstate 95NB prompted closures, delays

Connecticut State Police said a shooting on the highway prompted a closure of an area of Interstate 95 Northbound in East Lyme on Sunday.

Police said a person was shot during an incident while traveling on the highway just before 5:30 p.m. by Exit 76. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the highway was just down near the Interstate 395 split to allow for an ambulance.

Similarly, Troop G officers are investigating an incident in which a gun may have been fired from a car in the area of Exit 30 on Interstate 95 Northbound in Stratford on Sunday afternoon.

Police said no injuries were reported.

