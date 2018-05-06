PD: 17-year-old killed in Plainfield crash

Connecticut State Police said a teenager was killed in a crash in Plainfield Sunday evening.

The one-car crash happened on I-395 near exit 32 around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the car left the road, rolled over, and then collided with a large tree. The car burst into flames.

Crews had closed lanes on the highway while they responded.

On Tuesday, police identified the driver as 17-year-old Christine White, of Norwich. She was killed in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.

