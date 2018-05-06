Hundreds gather to ‘March for Babies’ in New Haven on Sunday (WFSB)

Hundreds came out to New Haven on Sunday to raise money to support the ‘March of Dimes’ organization’s initiative to keep children and families healthy.

Channel 3 spoke with mom, Ashley Brandl who said she was supporting the ‘March of Babies’ event because she said she understands through her own experience the difficulties women and families can face during pregnancy and childbirth.

“I had a very rough pregnancy,” said Brandl.

She said she is thankful that her 2-year-old son, Zane, is healthy, but she said she and the family weren’t sure that would be the case when Zane was born 14 weeks early.

At one-and-a-half pounds, Brandl said Zane spent 83 days in the hospital.

Brandl said tough advocates for her son’s health through the ‘March of Dimes’ organization helped them get through the tough days in the hospital, so she said this is her way to give back.

“If you don’t get that support and education, you can lose your mind,” said Brandl. “I mean, it’s such a hard challenge.”

The money donated on Sunday will go to raise awareness for babies like Zane.

“March of Dimes funds a ton of research,” said Co-Chair of ‘March of Dimes,’ Nicholas Bonaldo.

“And, also a tons of communication all the way down to the mother, father and child level.”

Organizers like Bonaldo explained how education is crucial for expectant and new mothers to ensure that babies have a fighting chance.

Teams of walkers, and key sponsors from the community helped raise over 100,000 dollars for the ‘March of Dimes.’

