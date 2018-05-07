Tractor trailer accident snarling traffic in Farmington

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a CT Transit bus is causing delays in Farmington early Monday morning.

According to state police, no one was injured when the two vehicles collided in the area of exits 41 and 40 on I-84 westbound in Farmington.

Police said the right and center lanes are closed as crews work to remove the vehicles.

