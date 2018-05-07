Bridgeport man charged in highway shooting faces judge

Matthew Bouton faces charges for a shooting in Bridgeport that led investigators to a social club in New Haven. (WFSB/State police)

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a highway in Bridgeport.

Matthew Bouton faces a number of charges.

Drivers called 911 on Sunday to reported that a man with a beard fired shots from a car on Interstate 95 north at exit 28. Thankfully, not one car or person was hit by the gunfire.

Police said an investigation spanned several counties and into the overnight hours. It led them to a social club in New Haven on Monday.

“They found the vehicle at a local business at 525 Grand Ave. and they immediately set up, believing our suspect was inside," said Matt Funchion, Connecticut State Police.

Police said they swarmed the club and arrested Bouton.

“We were not certain of his mental state, the condition we were going to find him in," Funchion said. "We didn’t know what we were going to find in the building and we didn’t have any real good way of contacting him right away to talk to him."

The building has a large door, along with a number of surveillance cameras outside.

Police sources said it is the clubhouse for the “ninth gate motorcycle club gang.”

The state police emergency services unit responded, setting up a perimeter, and Bouton was taken into custody without incident.

Bouton, of Bridgeport, has a number of prior cases, including a conviction for threatening and breach of peace last year.

In court on Monday, it was released that there is a pending gun case out of New Haven, where he’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon and not having a pistol permit.

Citing that fact the judge upped his bond to $150,000.

Bouton is now charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a fire arm, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

He's due back in court later this month.

