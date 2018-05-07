Man in custody after highway shooting in Bridgeport

Matthew Bouton faces charges for a shooting in Bridgeport that led investigators to a social club in New Haven. (WFSB/State police)

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a highway in Bridgeport.

Matthew Bouton faces a number of charges.

Drivers called 911 on Sunday to reported that a man with a beard fired shots from a car on Interstate 95 north at exit 28.

Police said an investigation spanned several counties and into the overnight hours. It led them to a social club in New Haven on Monday.

“They found the vehicle at a local business at 525 Grand Ave. and they immediately set up, believing our suspect was inside," said Matt Funchion, Connecticut State Police.

Police said they swarmed the club and arrested Bouton.

“We were not certain of his mental state, the condition we were going to find him in," Funchion said. "We didn’t know what we were going to find in the building and we didn’t have any real good way of contacting him right away to talk to him."

Bouton, who lives in Bridgeport, was charged with several crimes including first-degree reckless endangerment and illegal possession of gun.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Bouton is due in court in Bridgeport later this month.

