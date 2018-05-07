DEEP relocates bear found injured in West Hartford

An injured bear was reported in a backyard of a home on Ridgewood Road in West Hartford. DEEP is on the scene. (WFSB)

Environmental officials relocated a bear that was found injured in West Hartford Monday morning.

West Hartford police said they received reports of the animal in the area of 295 Ridgewood Rd. on Monday morning, down the road from Corbin's Corner and the Westfarms Mall.

The bear was in a backyard.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection used a tranquilizer gun to sedate it.

It then scooped it up, put it in a truck and drove away. Officials had warned people to stay away from the area.

Officials said the bear's paw got stuck in a legal hunter's trap in West Hartford.

"It is surprising in this neighborhood," said Birenda Rut of West Hartford. "I didn't know about it, but when I heard, it was kind of scary."

The bear received medical attention and is expected to recover.

It was relocated to Litchfield County, officials said.

Police reported that the bear was not aggressive.

