Motorcyclist killed in Wallingford crash

A motorcycle rider died following a crash in Wallingford on Sunday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Jason Sipes was heading west on Route 68 around 2 a.m. when it happened.

They said Sipes rode through the intersection of Route 68 and Northrop Road, where there's a slight left curve.

Sipes traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a metal beam guard rail, which threw him from the vehicle, police said.

Sipes was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic in the area was affected for several hours after the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Department.

