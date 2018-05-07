Best & worst states for working moms: Where CT ranks

With women making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce and 70 percent of them having young children, a study looked at the best and worst states for working mothers.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked Connecticut as the 5th best.

WalletHub said it compared state dynamics across 15 metrics.

Connecticut's child care rank was 4th, it's professional opportunities rank was 46th and its work-life balance rank was 3rd.

The only states ahead of it on the overall scale were Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.

The bottom three worst states included Idaho, Louisiana and Alabama.

