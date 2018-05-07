Arrests made after Manchester crash killed 3

Gustin Douglas and Shakira Rivera were arrested in connection with a year-old Manchester crash that left three people dead. (Manchester police)

Three people were arrested in connection with a year-old Manchester crash in which three people were killed.

According to police, an unnamed juvenile, 24-year-old Gustin Douglas, and Shakira Rivera, 25, face charges for the incident.

The crash happened on Route 44 on May 20, 2017.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, but charges filed indicate that it may have been the result of a race. Investigators initially said last year that speed was a factor.

The driver and front-seat passenger were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the three people in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as 17-year-old Devon Smith, 18-year-old William King, and 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens. They all died of smoke inhalation.

"People don't realize if you're driving a vehicle whoever is driving the vehicle you are responsible.," said Mallory Mickens, the father of a victim.

Police said the 17-year-old driver of the Infiniti that crashed had been racing with Douglas who had been driving a Mercedes traveling at speeds more than 85 miles per hour.

Police said they spoke with Douglas that fateful day when he returned to the scene in shock saying he was an eyewitness but had no involvement.

It took months of interviewing others in the car with Douglas and reviewing surveillance from surrounding businesses to reveal that the two had been racing, police said.

The juvenile turned himself in to police based off a warrant on Saturday.

He was charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was brought to juvenile detention.

Police said he also has an outstanding adult warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to drive right, reckless driving and racing.

Douglas was arrested on Friday. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, tampering with a witness, interfering with police, reckless driving and racing.

He was found hiding at his unidentified girlfriend's house. His court-set bond was set at $50,000.

Rivera turned herself in and was charged with failure to insure/register a motor vehicle.

