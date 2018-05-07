PD: Middletown man threatened officer with knife

A Middletown man is facing charges after allegedly threatened a police officer with a knife.

On Friday evening, an officer spotted a man on Main Street ripping flowers and dirt out of a planter and throwing it on the sidewalk.

The officer told the man to clean up the mess and if he didn’t he would be arrested. The man, who was identified as Maurizio Boscarino, didn't and turned toward the officer with the knife in his hand.

Boscarino slipped and dropped the knife on the road, and the officer was able to handcuff him.

Boscarino was taken to the hospital with a head injury and later taken to the police department where he was arrested.

He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening, and first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

