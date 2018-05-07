Contractor accused of stealing from Glastonbury homeowner - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Contractor accused of stealing from Glastonbury homeowner

By WFSB Staff
A contractor is facing charges, accused of stealing from a home in Glastonbury.

Police say Daniel Tichy of Oxford was hired to paint a home on Southgate Drive.

The homeowners say he stole an engagement ring and two wedding rings.

It's unclear if those rings were returned to the owners.

Tichy faces larceny charges.

