Contractor accused of stealing from Glastonbury homeowner

A contractor is facing charges, accused of stealing from a home in Glastonbury.
Police say Daniel Tichy of Oxford was hired to paint a home on Southgate Drive.
The homeowners say he stole an engagement ring and two wedding rings.
It's unclear if those rings were returned to the owners.
Tichy faces larceny charges.
