Time is running out to change voter registration

There is one week left for residents to change their voter registration to vote in the August primaries.

Only enrolled party members can vote.

The deadline to transfer enrollment from one party to another is May 14.

The deadline for new voters or unaffiliated voters to enroll in a party for the primary is Aug. 9 via mail or Aug. 13 in person.

The statewide primary will be held on Aug. 14, 2018 and polls will be open from 6 a.m. To 8 p.m.

For more information on how to change your registration or to enroll, click here.

