Danbury animal rescue worker facing animal cruelty charges

Danbury police have charged a woman with animal cruelty.
Police said Krystel Lopez lives and works at Tails of Courage animal rescue.
An investigation began after several complaints of sick animals being housed at Tails of Courage.
Police said she was involved in two separate incidents in December of 2017 and another in January.
