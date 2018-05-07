Details released in Waterbury crash that killed 3-year-old

Zekhi Lee faces manslaughter charges following the death of a 3-year-old in Waterbury in November. (State police)

State police have released the arrest warrant detailing what led up to a crash that killed a 3-year-old in a stroller in Waterbury last fall.

Zekhi Lee, 18, was charged by Waterbury police with a list of motor vehicle charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, running from police and reckless driving.

He was also charged by state police with first-degree manslaughter and felony evading responsibility, according to court documents.

Troopers said he was driving north on South Main Street Nov. 21 while another driver was heading west on East Liberty Street. Both were approaching the intersection.

At the time, state police said traffic signals were functioning and four pedestrians, including 3-year-old Justin Quiroz, were walking on a sidewalk on South Main Street.

Lee and the other driver were involved in a collision. After the impact, both drivers left the scene. Lee actually drove onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrians while attempting to flee, police said.

As a result, Justin was killed.

The other pedestrians were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Lee wasn't hurt and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

According to the warrant, the collision was the result of a pursuit. Police had been trying to stop Lee after hearing complaints about drug activity in the area of Sylvan Avenue and Proctor Streets.

After the crash, Lee tried to flee on foot on South Main Street, but was captured by officers.

