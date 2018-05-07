New ways to put a stop to robocalls

Robocalls are on the rise, but there is a new way to put a stop to them.

The automated calls have plagued cell phone users for years, but the issue is getting worse.

According to a report by YouMail, the volume of calls has risen, reaching an estimated 3.4 billion in April.

This is an increase of almost 900 million a month compared to 2017.

Now, federal lawmakers are working to help stop the issue.

According to the New York Times, Both the House and Senate held hearings on the issue within the last two weeks, and each chamber has either passed or introduced legislation aimed at curbing abuses.

The Robocall Index says that a total of 16.7 million robocalls were placed in the 860-area code in April 2018. In the 203-area code, 20.8 million robocalls were placed in April 2018.

YouMail states iOS users seem to be getting more calls compared to Android users.

There are now ways to help stop those pesky calls.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends people to report any robocalls and to sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry.

If you are an iOS user, you can sign up for apps and tips for block calls here.

If you use an Android phone, you can sign up for apps and tips to block calls here.

People who use Windows phones can also sign up for apps and tips to block calls here.

