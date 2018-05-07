Babysitter rates getting more expensive for families - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Babysitter rates getting more expensive for families

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

It's no secret childcare is expensive.

Now, it's costing more for mom and dad to take the night off.

The average hourly rate for a babysitter climbed to nearly $16.50 for one child. 

That’s a spike from last year’s national average of $15.20.

A babysitter for a family of two children will cost an average of almost $19 dollars an hour.

For three children, that will set parents back more than $20 dollars an hour.

