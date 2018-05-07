Babysitter rates getting more expensive for families

It's no secret childcare is expensive.
Now, it's costing more for mom and dad to take the night off.
The average hourly rate for a babysitter climbed to nearly $16.50 for one child.
That’s a spike from last year’s national average of $15.20.
A babysitter for a family of two children will cost an average of almost $19 dollars an hour.
For three children, that will set parents back more than $20 dollars an hour.
To find out the going rates for babysitters in your area, click here.
