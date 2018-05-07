Historic Wethersfield offers something for everyone

There's something for everyone in Wethersfield (WFSB)

Whether you're browsing for a unique find at the Country Store or grabbing a slice at Village Pizza, there’s something for everyone is Wethersfield.

There is a reason behind the red onion becoming a symbol of Wethersfield.

Wethersfield was founded in 1634 and has become such a big part of Connecticut’s history.

Historians say the town was laid out around the cove, trees were cut and used for housing.

Today, we know the cove as a recreational spot for boating, walking, and fishing.

Later, came one of the nation's oldest seed companies, Comstock Ferre and Company.

It's now Heirloom Market, a natural foods grocery store and cafe.

Seed is also being sold to honor the building's roots.

“We kept the connection of the seeds and made it into a whole, seed-to-plate where we work with local farmers, we even have farmers that grow out and we can cook with them and sell them on the grocery,” said Julia Koulouris from Heirloom Market.

Notice the red onions for sale?

This has remained a symbol of the town's roots because red onions were once developed for trade.

You'll see red onions on signs all over town.

Back in the day, on the Broad Street green, onions and other goods were sold as it was known for its "Market Day Fairs."

Today, fairs still take place.

Many businesses, new and old, have been part of Old Wethersfield over the years.

For 20 years, Blades Salon has been part of the area.

“The history of it. It's a great strolling neighborhood and really close relationships between the other businesses and residents,” said Ed Coutu of Blades Salon.

Speaking of strolling, people can take part in the Heritage Walk, a three-mile tour taking you to more than 18 locations around Old Wethersfield.

If you're looking for anything Wethersfield, or unique and unusual gifts, the Country Store has it.

“We love it here. It's kind of like a family,” said Megan Jakubowski of the Old Wethersfield Country Store.

If you get hungry while shopping, there is plenty of restaurants to choose from, including Village Pizza, which is celebrating 35 years this month. They also sponsor local youth sports teams.

“We have been blessed and our customers. The community has supported us since day one,” said Art Tsombanos of Village Pizza.

If you’re looking for dessert, Main Street Creamery is back in business with locally made ice cream.

“There has been a bit of a rejuvenation in the downtown area and someone said renaissance and I thought it was appropriate. We are happy to be part of it,” said Mike Clarke from Main Street Creamery.

Kevin the turkey became a huge hit in Wethersfield as he would roam around town greeting visitors.

After getting a little too brave by walking into busy streets, he was relocated to Litchfield County.

There is an exhibit dedicated to him at the Keeney Center through the end of the year.

