Christmas movie being filmed in shoreline village

Melissa Joan Hart and Barry Watson spotted in Olde Mistick Village on Monday (WFSB)

It was snowing in Olde Mistick Village on Monday, even though it was 64 degrees outside.

Snow covered the ground at Olde Mistick Village as extras walked around bundled up to shoot several scenes of Melissa Joan Hart’s newest movie “It’s A Very Nutty Christmas.”

“It’s a story about a young lady looking for love and this nutcracker comes to life and becomes the perfect gentleman,” said film producer Andrew Gernhard.

The crew will spend the next 17 days on location in Essex, New London, Mystic and Old Saybrook.

Art Longley of East Haven is an extra. In real life, he’s a retired auto mechanic.

“It’s a seance of accomplishment and a way to give back,” Longley said.

Retired Bristol teacher Dorothy Williams and her husband Charlie are also appearing in their first movie.

“A little community theater back in the day, I’ve also directed some little children’s productions because I was a teacher before I retired,” Williams said.

Gernhard is an accomplished movie maker, having shot several Christmas-themed productions in Connecticut, including author Wally Lamb’s Wishin’ and Hopin’ at Norwich Free Academy four years ago.

“It was shot in August in Norwich and we were on the 3rd floor of NFA which is not air conditioned so everybody was hot especially the kids,” Gernhard said.

The movie production certainly drew a crowd in the winter-like setting.

“We noticed the snow and thought something is different here,” said Bruce Soderholm.

The movie has several more days of shooting on location before going to edit.

The producer hopes to release it in November.

The production is also looking for extras. For more information, click here.

