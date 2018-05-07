Southington Drive-In releases summer movie line-up

It’s starting to feel like summer now that the Southington Drive-In released it’s 2018 movie schedule.
The season kicks off on June 2 with the classic film “Jaws.”
Southington residents pay $10 per carload, and out of town residents pay $15.
The following movies will be shown this summer season:
June 9: Penguins of Madagascar
June 16: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
June 23: The Lion King
June 30: Top Gun
July 7: The Sandlot
July 14: Puss in Boots
July 21: The Princess Bride
July 28: Bee Movie
Aug. 4: Edward Scissorhands
Aug. 11: Coco
Aug. 18: The Martian
Aug. 25: The Boss Baby
Sept. 1: Rio
The Drive-In’s Halloween festival will be held on Oct. 27.
