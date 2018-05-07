Southington Drive-In releases summer movie line-up

The Southington Drive-In season kicks off June 2 (WFSB file photo)

It’s starting to feel like summer now that the Southington Drive-In released it’s 2018 movie schedule.

The season kicks off on June 2 with the classic film “Jaws.”

Southington residents pay $10 per carload, and out of town residents pay $15.

The following movies will be shown this summer season:

June 9: Penguins of Madagascar

June 16: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

June 23: The Lion King

June 30: Top Gun

July 7: The Sandlot

July 14: Puss in Boots

July 21: The Princess Bride

July 28: Bee Movie

Aug. 4: Edward Scissorhands

Aug. 11: Coco

Aug. 18: The Martian

Aug. 25: The Boss Baby

Sept. 1: Rio

The Drive-In’s Halloween festival will be held on Oct. 27.

