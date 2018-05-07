New Haven police searching for suspect in Thursday shooting

New Haven Police are searching for a suspect that shot a man in New Haven on Thursday.

Police said around 4:13 p.m., a man was shot on Munson Street.

The victim, 22-year-old Kaison Joshua-Mims, of New Haven, was shot in the leg.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The suspect is being described as a thin black man, 6’00” tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

At the time of the shooting, the gunman was shirtless, wearing jeans and had a black pistol.

New Haven Police said the suspect was with another thin black man that had a buzz cut.

Both men fled south on Munson Street to County Street on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.