New London police investigating after man's body found - WFSB 3 Connecticut

New London police investigating after man's body found

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -

New London police are investigating after a man’s body was found Monday morning.

Police said the body was found in a lot on Cedar Grove Avenue.

On Tuesday, police identified the man as Lebro Mei.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-447-1481.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.