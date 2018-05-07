New London police investigating after man's body found

New London police are investigating after a man’s body was found Monday morning.
Police said the body was found in a lot on Cedar Grove Avenue.
On Tuesday, police identified the man as Lebro Mei.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-447-1481.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.