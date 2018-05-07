Father, daughter dragged by car in New Haven

A father and daughter are recovering after being hit and dragged by a car on Saturday night.

New Haven Police said around 11:30 p.m., police were dispatch to Bright Street for the report of a 5-year-old hit by a car.

When police arrived, the father and daughter were found injured after being hit by a red Pontiac in the road.

The father, 32-year-old David Pena, told police he was across the street when hit daughter started crossing.

He ran over to prevent her from stepping into traffic.

Witnesses told police Pena grabbed his daughter and was hit by the car.

Pena and his daughter were dragged by the car.

Police said Pena suffered injuries to both arms and his face. The child’s face was also bloodied.

The child was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police said she is expected to recover, despite her serious injuries.

Pena’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the car was not charged.

Police are still investigating the incident.

