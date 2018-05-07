School bus involved in crash in Hartford

A school bus was involved in a crash in Hartford on Monday (WFSB)

A school bus was involved in a crash in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. on Flatbush Avenue near Saybrooke Street.

Hartford school officials said it is not one of their buses, however it is unclear what school it belongs to.

It is unclear if any students were on board or if any injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.