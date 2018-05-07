Tim Tebow set to play against the Hartford Yard Goats

Monday's Yard Goats game feels more like a rock concert as Tim Tebow will take the field.

Tebow was out on the field early warming up before his Binghamton Rumble Ponies take on the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

The former college football start and New England Patriot currently play for the Rumble Ponies.

“To be able to come to different cities it’s encouraging and its fun at the same time I’m someone who doesn’t pay too much attention to it because as you know I can have the same fans celebrating me one night and booing me the next,” Tebow said.

Tebow expects mostly cheers on Monday night.

He says coming to Connecticut is special because he has plenty of connections here.

He had a short stint with the New England Patriots and he has a lot of buddies at ESPN where Tebow still works as a broadcaster.

“I think because I have a lot of friends here yeah just so many people that I want to connect with have lunch with before I see some after and it’s just a lot of awesome friends that happen to work close by,” said Tebow.

The Yard Goats expect to sell out Monday’s game, and even though the team has had great crowds all season, Tebow’s presence will help draw even more of a crowd.

Tebow says he enjoys every second on the field and his hopes his unique experience can help his teammates.

“I have been around a lot of highs and low ask if I can encourage them along the way just different ways to handle things, then I try to do that as well,” said Tebow.

Tebow hopes to make it to the major leagues one day, but he feels sports is just a vehicle to help him make a positive impact on the world every single night.

“Ultimately if you summed it up hopefully my life would be one that represents fighting for people that can’t fight for themselves,” said Tebow.

Tebow does a lot of important work with his charity.

There are still a small number of tickets available at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

