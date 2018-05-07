DMV employee accused of title fraud

A Dept. of Motor Vehicles employee is facing charges, accused of title fraud.

This comes after a long investigation that came out of the DMV office in Bridgeport.

Officials said Aarron Soares, a motor vehicle examiner specialist, faces several counts of forgery and larceny.

He’s expected to appear in court later this month and has been placed on administrative leave.

“We have taken strong and quick action to address this alleged misconduct and hold our employees to the highest standard,” said DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra in a press release. “While I am extremely disappointed in this incident, the vast majority of our employees are hardworking and strive to serve the public every day.”

