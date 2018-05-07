State lawmakers seek to boost minority teacher recruitment

State lawmakers have passed legislation that attempts to boost the recruitment and retention of minority teachers across Connecticut.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted unanimously for a bill that requires the state Department of Education to take steps to identify, use and support a number of programs and practices to improve minority teacher recruitment.

The bill previously cleared the Senate and now awaits Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's signature.

The bill also changes teacher certification laws to make it easier to become certified, such as for people in certain professions, including veterans.

Democratic Rep. Brandon McGee of Hartford says increasing the number of minority teachers has been one of his legislative priorities this session, noting how children of color "perform better when they have teachers of color."

