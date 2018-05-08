Hartford Police searching for missing woman

Police in Hartford are searching for a missing woman early Tuesday morning.
According to police, 39-year-old Roxanne Buonanducci was last seen May 5.
She is described as a white female, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Buonanaducci has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a red top, sweatpants and pink sneakers. She also wears black glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
