In session's final days, key changes eyed for classrooms

In the final days of the legislative session, key changes are being made that will impact what happens in classrooms across the state.

Lawmakers continued their work from the weekend on Tuesday.

In the last two days, they said they're trying to get as much in as possible before the session ends Wednesday at midnight.

Several bills are already on their way to Gov. Dannel Malloy's desk, which is a step away from them becoming law.

The state House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill that will require all Connecticut school districts to teach about the holocaust and other genocides. Previously, the course was optional and used by few districts.

"This is a uniquely terrible, devastating crime against humanity, one deserving of unique attention," said Rep. Andrew Fleischmann, a Democrat representing West Hartford.

Also awaiting the governor's signature is a bill that requires the state Department of Education to take steps to recruit more minority teachers. It also requires the education department to develop an alternate route to certify people to become teachers after transitioning from other fields. Those people include veterans.

"All children should have a chance to see themselves in the educators they look up to," said Rep. Brandon McGee, a Democrat representing Windsor.

Lawmakers are expected to be busy over the next two days before the clock runs out.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.