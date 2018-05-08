Jordan Spieth commits to Travelers Championship

Crowds gathered to watch the second day of last year's tournament. (@TravelersChamp photo)

Jordan Spieth announced his commitment to the Travelers Championship on Tuesday. (Travelers Championship photo)

The fourth-ranked golfer in the world will play in the Travelers Championship.

Jordan Spieth, the tournament's 24-year-old reigning champion, announced his commitment to the event on Tuesday during its annual media day.

The Travelers Championship is a little more than a month away.

During media day, fans got a preview of who and what to expect at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

This year's event kicks off on June 18 and runs through June 24.

At Tuesday's media day, there will be a news conference, a practice facility will open, there will be a lunch, some golf and a reception.

Spieth revealed his commitment to the tournament during the event.

He made his Travelers debut as the fourth player in tournament history to win the Connecticut PGA Tour stop in his first appearance.

“We’re excited that Jordan has decided to come back to defend his title,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Watching the playoff bunker shot and seeing the crowd erupt still gives me chills. Jordan is an amazing player, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what he’ll do this year against some strong competition.”

The 2017 event generated $1.7 million for more than 165 local charities.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of media day and the tournament.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.