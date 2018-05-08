Phone service restored to Milford Police Department

All phone lines at the Milford Police Department were reportedly down, but have since been restored.

The department posted the news to its Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

During the down time, it did say 911 lines still functioned.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.," the post said.

There's no word on what caused the outage.

