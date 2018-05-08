Best and worst states to be a police officer: Where CT ranks

National Police Week may be next week, but a new study released Tuesday showed the best and worst states to be a police officer.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com compiled the list, which compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across a number of police-friendly indicators. The indicators included median income, deaths and police-protection expenses per capita.

Connecticut ranked as the 3rd best on the list.

Here are the notable indicators that that contributed to that ranking:

28th in median income for law-enforcement officers.

21st in median income growth for law-enforcement officers.

5th in violent crime rate.

17th in percentage of homicide cases solved.

17th in state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

1st in police deaths per 1,000 officers.

WalletHub said "law enforcement officers" includes police and sheriff's patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

The only states ranking above Connecticut were North Dakota and New York. See the complete top 10 here.

The worst states on the list were Idaho, Louisiana and Arkansas.

To see the complete results of the study, check out WalletHub's website here.

