Southbury teen charged with leading troopers in a pursuit

Nicole Barrere was charged with engaging state police in a pursuit in Southbury. (State police)

A teenager from Southbury led state troopers on a pursuit that began on the highway and ended at a home.

Nicole Barrere, 18, was eventually taken into custody without incident, troopers said.

According to state police, they were conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 84 west in the area of exit 16.

The driver of a 2010 Acura TSX was clocked going 88 mph in a 65 mph zone, troopers said. The observed her on Friday just before 9 p.m.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver evaded them.

The driver exited the highway at exit 14 and aggressively drove north on Route 172. Troopers said they ended the pursuit for safety reasons.

Instead, state police said they were able to identify the registered owner's home and went there.

The driver, identified as Barrere, was there.

She was charged with speeding, reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit.

Barrere was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury on May 18.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.