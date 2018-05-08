Body found in Connecticut River on Essex/Deep River line

The Deep River landing was closed after a body was found in the Connecticut River on the Essex/Deep River line. (WFSB)

Investigators are on the scene of a body that was found in the Connecticut River on Tuesday morning.

It was discovered on the Essex/Deep River town line around 9:45 a.m.

A staging area was set up at the Deep River landing, which was closed for the investigation.

State police confirmed the body, but had no other details.

Dispatchers reported that the Chester/Hadlyme Ferry first reported it.

Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner to identify the person.

