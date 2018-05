Former teacher pleads not guilty in 'Fight Club' case

Brian Levesque, Tatiana Patten and Jeffrey Theodoss were arrested in for not reporting a fight club in Montville High School. (State police)

A former Connecticut substitute teacher accused of organizing a student fight club is pleading not guilty.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan A. Fish is charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment while teaching at Montville High School.

He filed his plea with an attorney in Norwich Superior Court Tuesday and is requesting a jury trial.

The high school's principal, superintendent and an assistant superintendent were arrested in April for not telling authorities about allegations that Fish organized fights between students inside a math classroom, and have been placed on leave.

Fish was fired in October.

Montville Police began investigating Fish in December after videos surfaced showing fights between students in his classroom.

