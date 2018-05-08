The town of Seymour has something for everyone (WFSB)

Another day, another installment of 20 Towns in Twenty Days!

On Tuesday, Channel 3 headed to the Naugatuck Valley to check out the town of Seymour.

In Seymour, the motto is “a nice place to visit, a better place to live,” and that’s exactly what people who call the town home have been saying.

The first stop was Tea with Tracy on Bank Street, which draws people from all over.

It’s also part of downtown Seymour’s resurgence.

"I wanted a place where ladies, and gentlemen, because gentlemen come, could just kind of sit down, enjoy, just be able to talk,” said Tracy Tenpenny, of Tea with Tracy.

Also in town are a number of antique shops, with some pretty neat pieces.

"It’s a wonderful little town, wonderful town and I didn't even know about it until we opened the store and I live in Orange. I didn't even know Seymour existed, now it’s my happy place,” said Linda Martin, of The Uncommon Peacock.

Next was the Strand Theater, which still hosts events and shows film, and not too far away is a picturesque park with waterfalls along the Naugatuck River.

If you're hungry, Seymour has plenty of options.

From Pizzaro's Pizzeria, where owner Lari Ismaili cranks out piping hot pies from the wood-fired oven, to Thai Dish and Burger on Pearl Street.

"Makes the pizza much better, and gives it the wood flavor. It’s totally different from gas oven,” said Ismaili, who built Pizzaro’s with his brother.

Three years ago, Rob Abrams of Seymour was the first customer at Thai Dish and Burger.

"I've become a regular, like 4 or 5 days a week for lunch,” Abrams said.

He said now he's so close with the family that runs it, he'll even help answer the phones or wait tables when they're busy.

As for the name Thai Dish and Burger… They've got it all and its fresh, made to order.

You could say it’s just like how Seymour has a little something for everyone who lives and works here.

"I like that its very family oriented, its small, everybody knows each other pretty much and I like living here,” said Erin Snow, of Seymour.

"It’s just a wonderful area, people are fantastic,” Martin said.

