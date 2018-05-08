Motorcyclist killed in Enfield crash involving a dump truck

A motorcycle and dump truck collided in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon (WFSB)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Enfield Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Depot Hill Road near the intersection of Route 5.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Wednesday police identified him as 63-year-old Frank Caravello of East Windsor.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Enfield police.

