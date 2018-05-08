Airbnbs, other online marketed rentals not permitted in shoreline town

Communities all over the country are wrestling with a new trend where property owners renting their homes to vacationers.

However, the problem surfacing now is they don’t have the laws or ordinances in place to regulate them.

In Ledyard, Airbnb’s are not permitted, or any other short-term rental marketed on the internet.

Until the town looks at the issue in depth, you’ll be getting a compliance notice, like four property owners already have.

Mabel Stimson’s family has owned cottages on Long Pond in Ledyard for generations, but she recently received a notice from the town to voluntary comply and not rent short term.

This is something waterfront property owners have done online on websites like Airbnb and Homeaway.

“The people that have issued some of the complaints live way up on the other end of the lake. There are other houses up there that was their main concern,” Stimson said.

The town’s crackdown on rentals began after they got an e-mail complaint from a Steve Fagin saying “Some of these rentals have been very intrusive, with large crowds, and numerous cars coming and going.”

“I think the big issue we have on these shorter-term rentals is that when you have potentially a large group of people that are staying in a place like this where you don’t have public sewers there could be a health issue for one,” said Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III.

Secondly, the mayor adds some roads are narrow near long pond where the problems are, thus exposing the town to liabilities, should emergency equipment need to respond.

However, the issue apparently is isolated according to Nicole Jones, whose family also received a voluntary compliance notice.

She said she hopes the town and neighbors can work it out.

“I think the town should look at the changing landscape in the economy. And I think a lot of other towns have found ways to find common ground between neighbors,” Jones said.

If property owners who received a compliance order don’t comply within 15 days, they will get a cease and desist.

Then they have 30 days after that to remedy the situation otherwise it’s a $150 fine per day.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.