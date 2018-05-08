Teen injured after fall at Granby state park

Emergency crews were called to Enders State Forest in Granby (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to Enders State Forest in Granby on Tuesday evening where a teen fell about 20 feet.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the 18-year-old girl was hiking along the river and fell about 20 feet.

She briefly lost consciousness and then awoke with neck and back pain.

Officials said she was flown by LIFE STAR to St. Francis Hospital.

