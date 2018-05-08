President Trump invited to fundraiser for officers injured in North Haven explosion

A fundraiser is being held to honor the South Central Regional SWAT Team members who were injured in an explosion at a home in North Haven last week.

On Wednesday, dozens of emergency responders including the SCR SWAT were called to the home on Quinnipiac Avenue for the report of a domestic situation.

It turned into a standoff that resulted in a fire and explosion at a barn next to the home.

When the explosion happened, the force was so powerful that officers were blown off their feet, away from the barn.

Dozens of officers rushed toward the scene to help those injured. Ultimately, 10 officers were injured and nine of them were taken to the hospital with injuries.

“Five officers from East Haven, three from North Haven, and one from Branford were sent to the hospital with injuries including concussions, broken bones, burns, and leg and knee injuries,” East Haven police wrote in a Facebook post.

While all of the officers were released from the hospital, they have long roads to recovery.

“Some have had, and others will require surgeries. All of them need our help. Our brother officers need our emotional support, but also need financial support as some are single income families and rely on overtime to survive,” East Haven police wrote.

On Friday, East Haven Police tweeted out a series of tweets to invite President Trump to the fundraiser.

The lengthy tweets stated, "Dear President Trump, on May 2, 2018, the South Central Regional SWAT Team, comprised of officers from the towns of Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Madison, North Haven, and North Branford, CT were activated for a barricaded suspect in a residential neighborhood.

The SCR-SWAT team was conducting this operation in the Town of North Haven, Connecticut. in an effort to arrest this suspect who had committed an act of domestic violence, seriously injuring a victim.

Initially, officers on scene attempted to have the suspect surrender peacefully with negative negotiations for several hours. Therefore, the SCR-SWAT team had responded as they always do.

Officers began securing various buildings on the property when suddenly a massive explosion destroyed the adjacent barn to the residence. Several SWAT officers who were next to the barn were violently blown several feet from the structure.

The remaining officers on scene, including the injured officers acted heroically, rushing towards danger to rescue their fallen comrades. These officers are true heroes, the bravest of the brave, who work these dangerous details in an effort to keep our communities’ safe.

Nine of the officers from the team sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized following the blast. A cowardly act committed by the suspect, who attempted to injure or kill these officers for his crime.

Five officers from East Haven, three from North Haven, and one from Branford sustained broken bones, burns, knee injuries and concussions. Some will need surgery and they all have a long road for recovery.

It’s not just the physical injuries they sustained, it’s the psychological injuries that the whole team now endures as well as the families. This incident is nothing short of a miracle that they are alive.

On Thursday, May 24, 2018, we have a benefit in an effort to raise funds for these wounded officers. This benefit will take place at Stony Creek Brewery at 5 Indian Neck Avenue in Branford, Connecticut.

I’m asking you, President Trump, to make a guest appearance for these officers, for these six communities, who support you. Your presence would lift their spirits, an inspirational speech for the men and women of the thin blue line, knowing that the President of the United States supports Law Enforcement and recognizes this nations everyday heroes. Respectfully, Robert S. Brockett, Jr. Professional Standards Officer East Haven Police Department 471 North High Street East Haven, CT 06512 rbrockett@easthavenpolice.com (203) 589-6535, " the tweets conclude.

A fundraiser will be held at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford on May 24, from 3 to 9 p.m. For tickets, click here.

In addition to that, a GoFundMe page has been set up and can be found here.

All of the money raised will help the officers support their families.

