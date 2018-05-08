Hartford police investigate serious crash, nearby shooting

Hartford police responded to two scenes Tuesday night, one was a serious crash and another a nearby shooting.

Police said a rollover crash happened near Main and Belden streets around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. After viewing surveillance video from the area, police said it appears the car was speeding right before the crash.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and the driver fled the scene with a firearm, police said.

"The driver was seen exiting, we believe holding a firearm, fleeing westbound," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police.

The two people, a male and female, were taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, and the female is in stable condition.

The road was closed.

Police said the driver is still on the loose.

Moments later, a few blocks away on Bedford Street, two people were shot. Those victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if and how these two scenes are connected.

Police said there were several surveillance cameras in the area near the Yard Goats' Dunkin Donuts Park. They said that should help them with the investigation.

"Thankfully we have those cameras," Foley said. "I mean, so much would be a mystery of what happened but our cameras should tell the tale. Everything that occured, we'll have all of it."

