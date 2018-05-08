CT Senate approves ban on bump stock gun devices

Tuesday night, the Connecticut state Senate gave the final approval to ban devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

Lawmakers spent the evening debating the bump stock legislation, which already cleared the House of Representatives.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed the ban earlier this year and is expected to sign the legislation into law now that it passed, 26-10.

“I have yet to hear one legitimate reason why anyone needs to own a device that can fire 90 bullets every 10 seconds,” Malloy said in a press release. “This vote today shows that we – as policy makers in Connecticut – are listening to the overwhelming, collective voices of the people and not powerful lobbyists from the NRA, who are fighting for opposing interests. But while today’s vote on this bill is one step forward, we must acknowledge that a patchwork of gun safety laws in each individual state isn’t the solution. We must continue to demand federal action by our representatives in Congress to enact these measures on a national basis once and for all. I applaud our lawmakers in Connecticut for their bold leadership on this topic.”

“I applaud Governor Malloy, the House, and the Senate for Connecticut’s continued leadership on gun violence prevention,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “This legislation rounds out years of work that has put in place appropriate and constitutional measures to protect public safety. Along with our Governor and state officials, I also want to thank the thousands of allies – residents, businesses, and students – who have worked so hard to build a grassroots effort. They stood up against the rhetoric of the NRA and in doing so, they have made Connecticut a safer state for us all.”

Democratic Sen. Paul Doyle, of Wethersfield, says at least eight states have banned the gun enhancements.

Lawmakers were prompted to pass such legislation following an October shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured. Police say bump stocks were used in that crime.

The advocacy group, Connecticut Citizens Defense League, took to social media after the approval.

"Look at those state senators names who voted away your rights and your legally purchased personal property and remember them come Election Day," the CCDL said.

Republican Sen. John Kissel, of Enfield, has raised concern about owners not being compensated after destroying or turning in their devices.

