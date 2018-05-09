Route 6 in Bristol reopens following gas line rupture

A gas line rupture closed a portion of Route 6 in Bristol for about an hour.
According to police, the closure on Farmington Avenue was between Stafford Avenue and Camp Street.
The natural gas rupture was reported just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The road reopened around 9 a.m., police said.
Police said Eversource was on the scene, along with fire and police officials.
A third-party construction crew was working in the area and hit the line, Eversource said.
They said there was no immediate danger to anyone in the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
