Route 6 in Bristol reopens following gas line rupture

A portion of Route 6 in Bristol was briefly closed on Wednesday for a gas leak. (WFSB)

A gas line rupture closed a portion of Route 6 in Bristol for about an hour.

According to police, the closure on Farmington Avenue was between Stafford Avenue and Camp Street.

The natural gas rupture was reported just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The road reopened around 9 a.m., police said.

Police said Eversource was on the scene, along with fire and police officials.

A third-party construction crew was working in the area and hit the line, Eversource said.

They said there was no immediate danger to anyone in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.