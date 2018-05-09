Suspect identified in connection with triple fatal racing crash in Manchester

Police have identified another arrest following a race-related crash in Manchester that killed three people last year.
Wednesday, they said they charged Jordan Cross with driving without a license, driving under the influence, failure to drive right, reckless driving and racing.
Earlier this week, police said they arrested 24-year-old Gustin Douglas and 25-year-old Shakira Rivera for the incident.
Cross was a previously unidentified juvenile in the arrest report.
Police said the arrests stemmed from the deadly Route 44 crash on May 20, 2017.
Only one of the involved vehicles crashed.
A driver and front-seat passenger were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the three people in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene.
The people killed were identified as 17-year-old Devon Smith, 18-year-old William King, and 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens. They all died of smoke inhalation.
Speed was said to have been a factor from the get-go.
Cross was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved in the race, police said.
He was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $50,000 bond.
