Christina Aguilera coming to Mohegan Sun

She's topped charts in three decades.

Now, Christina Aguilera is bringing her Grammy-award-winning music to Mohegan Sun, according to Live Nation.

Aguilera's "Liberation Tour" comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Oct. 6.

It's her first outing in a decade. The 22-city tour kicks of on Sept. 25.

Tickets range from $76 to $126.

They go on sale on May 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster's hotline at 1-800-745-3000.

For more information on what else is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena, head here.

