Christina Aguilera coming to Mohegan Sun

She's topped charts in three decades.
Now, Christina Aguilera is bringing her Grammy-award-winning music to Mohegan Sun, according to Live Nation.
Aguilera's "Liberation Tour" comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Oct. 6.
It's her first outing in a decade. The 22-city tour kicks of on Sept. 25.
Tickets range from $76 to $126.
They go on sale on May 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster's hotline at 1-800-745-3000.
THE LIBERATION TOURhttps://t.co/5hbQvWZHiV— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 9, 2018
Tickets on sale May 18 ?? pic.twitter.com/JQRfyNMlPG
For more information on what else is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena, head here.
