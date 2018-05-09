Police chase ends in Wethersfield with arrests of 2 alleged drug dealers

Police arrested two drug suspects after a pursuit that began in Hartford and ended in the Caliber Lane area on the Wetherfield/Rocky Hill line. (iWitness)

A police pursuit that spanned a few towns ended with the arrests of two alleged drug dealers.

The pursuit started in Hartford and continued on into Wethersfield, at the Rocky Hill line, late Wednesday morning.

Hartford police said it began as a pursuit by narcotics detectives who were tracking down two suspects.

The chase was led through Rocky Hill and Wethersfield and ended with the two suspects being arrested in different locations.

One was caught on Maple Street, also known as Route 3, and the other was arrested on Meadowgate Road.

Police said one man had a gun on him.

Minutes before the arrests, the men dumped a gray Toyota Camry on Caliber Lane in Wethersfield.

At that scene, police were seen looking through the car and taking photos of what they found.

The car was later towed away.

Neighbors like Manny Laboy are glad they were caught.

"The main thing is to make sure they don't start bringing that into this neighborhood. That's why I came out to tell police that I had seen them and where they were headed because they don't need to bring it into this neighborhood," he said.

There are two preschools in the area so they didn't allow anyone in or out. That lockdown was lifted shortly after the suspects were caught.

The identifications of the suspects have not been released.

