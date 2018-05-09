Milford schools were temporarily locked down this morning

A report about a suspicious person prompted a temporary lockdown of schools in Milford.

According to police, the suspicious person was in the area of the train station and green.

"We immediately notified Harborside [Middle School] and Lauralton Hall [High School] even though there was no threat to either school," police posted to Twitter.

No other details were released.

