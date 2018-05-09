Windsor woman gets probation for Medicaid fraud

A 70-year-old Connecticut woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for her role in a scheme that defrauded more than $200,000 from the state's Medicaid program.

Federal prosecutors say Beverly Coker, of Windsor, was sentenced Tuesday. She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud.

Prosecutors say while Coker owned and operated New Beginnings Family Center, a behavioral health practice located in Hartford, Ronnette Brown approached her about a collaboration to provide services for children and families in exchange for 30 percent of the proceeds.

Prosecutors say Coker allowed Brown and associates to use her provider number to bill Medicaid.

Through the scheme, they defrauded Medicaid of more than $214,000.

Brown was previously convicted of 23 counts of health care fraud.

